Next Level Chef Winner Pyet DeSpain And Mentor Nyesha Arrington Reveal Show Secrets - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations Pyet, first of all! Can you tell us how it feels to be crowned the first winner of "Next Level Chef"?

Pyet DeSpain: It's actually pretty amazing. This is the first season of "Next Level Chef" and I imagine there'll be a lot more amazing people that come from the show. To be the first winner of the first season and not only that, I'm a female. I'm a woman in the culinary world. I'm also a Native American, also Mexican American, I think it's phenomenal and I'm super honored and proud to represent indigenous food. It's not only that I am native, but I'm also making native food on the show and I'm trying to bring my heritage in and it's a phenomenal experience. Yeah, I'm still pinching myself. It still hasn't totally hit me yet.

How confident were you about things going into the final round of the competition?

DeSpain: I'm a very spiritual person and [for] the entirety of filming for the show, I was really sinking deep into my spirituality and trying to connect and trying to stay calm and focused. I remember that day, I called my mom and I was like, "I think I'm going to win. I feel it in my soul. I have a feeling." I was praying the night before and I prayed that morning and I was doing my thing and meditating, trying to stay in a good frame of mind. I had this moment of a message of clarity. It was like, "You have everything that you need, you possess everything you already need to do this, you have to show up and do what you do well," and I did that to the best of my ability.

Going into that day, I was nervous and it's a huge ... Until you see the finale, you won't understand. It was a crazy day. I told myself, I have to stay calm and I was doing my best I possibly can but once it was all over, and I hadn't even known that I was the winner, not yet — we were finished cooking and we did the challenge and all of that — I wanted to cry because I was like, "Wow, I did this thing and I did it with a lot of heart and a lot of soul."

All of it's nerve-racking, but also, I had to keep that sense of calm and clarity of, "You already have what it takes to be here and you deserve to be here." As a chef, we all have our moments of imposter syndrome or not [feeling] talented enough when comparing ourselves to the next person and their journey and what they've been able to experience as chefs. I have to really stay in my lane and do what I do best.