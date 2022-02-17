A Next Level Chef Contestant Keeps Setting Kitchens On Fire

"Next Level Chef" is the first-of-its-kind cooking competition where 15 contestants, ranging from social media culinary influencers to professional chefs, cook the best dish they can in 45 minutes while receiving mentorship from hosts Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington (via Parade). The "next level" title plays into the format of the show, where the cooks compete on three different levels on the set as well as three different kitchens that all offer unique environments and ingredients.

Filmed at the top of the tallest non-permanent structure in Las Vegas, as Blais attested to in a recent exclusive Mashed interview, the state-of-the-art kitchen inside is where chefs get their first pick of ingredients from a moving platform. Each participant only has 15 seconds to grab their ingredients before the platform descends to the middle kitchen and then to the basement, where chefs have the last pick of ingredients and the most inferior equipment.

In the interview with Parade, Gordon Ramsay explained that he was adamant about not "training" the chefs, like other cooking shows, in order to maintain the authenticity of a live cooking battle. With a $250,000 prize on the line, the competition is fierce and, while under pressure, the chefs are bound to make mistakes, including the seemingly inevitable kitchen fires.