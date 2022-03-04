Next Level Chef Season 2 - Everything We Know So Far

This article contains spoilers for the "Next Level Chef" Season 1 finale.

Gordon Ramsay is taking his new hit show "Next Level Chef" to new heights. On Wednesday, Fox Entertainment president Rob Wade announced the show, which challenges contestants on various levels — literally — has been renewed for a second season. "Next Level Chef" features a three-story set and on each floor, contestants find three very different kitchens that prove more challenging than the cooking itself (via Variety). The bottom floor, "the basement," is what kitchen nightmares are made of offering hardly basic, often derelict equipment; the middle floor is a step up, but nothing too elaborate, while the top floor is a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with every tool and piece of equipment a chef could dream of.

The chef's culinary skills are challenged further as they pull ingredients from a giant platform that moves between the floors, offering the best items to those chefs on the top floor, then moving to the middle, and finally, the basement chefs get whatever is leftover. Season 1 contestants included 15 social media influencers, line cooks, and home chefs.

Season 2 will be joined again by celebrity chef mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais who will guide new participants through each stage of the competition. While the prizes for the Sophmore season are unclear at this time, in Season 1 the winner took home a $250,000 prize and a year-long mentorship (via Variety).