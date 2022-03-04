The McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Drama Just Escalated

If you've read even just a little bit of the online discourse about the fast food giant, you're familiar with the joke that McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken. (As it turns out, this is more than a humorous exaggeration: Recently, Jack in the Box took aim at McDonald's by creating a McBroken.com website that tracks the chain's out-of-order ice cream machines in real time.) For many customers who have just devoured a Big Mac and World Famous Fries, the broken promise that there will be McFlurry as a sweet ending makes for an un-Happy Meal.

Many McDonald's guests wonder why there isn't an easy fix to get the machines churning again. Actually, there is, but it has caused more controversy than a little kid dropping her ice cream cone on a hot day. A startup company called Kytch sought to be McDonalds' ice cream machine savior by introducing a device to help repair its broken soft-serve makers, per Food & Wine. Unfortunately, this invention has caused a legal battle that will require a serious chisel to chip away at its many frozen layers.