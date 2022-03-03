Jack In The Box's Newest Campaign Takes Aim At McDonald's

It's become a sort of running joke how McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken. According to Boston.com, The Federal Trade Commission opened an inquiry into why it seems like McDonald's ice cream dispensers constantly malfunction, and McDonald's defended the lack of operating ice cream machines due to the fact that they require special service people to work on them. As a result, it could take hours or days before a repair person comes in to fix the problem. This issue compounds the fact that the machines get serviced during off-hours, meaning you might have a hard time grabbing a McDonald's ice cream at 1 AM.

The broken machine issue has gotten to a point that Jack in the Box has stepped in to poke fun at this competitor. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the fast food chain is taking over McBroken.com, a website that monitors the McDonald's locations in your area with functional ice cream machines, for the month of March. The site will also display nearby Jack in the Box locations. This campaign is only the tip of the iceberg, and Jack in the Box will stop at nothing in order to hammer home McDonald's lack of working ice cream machines.