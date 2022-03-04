Fans Are Guessing What The Office Characters' Chick-Fil-A Orders Would Be

Chick-fil-A ranks high on the list of fast food restaurants that Americans are really in love with — in terms of annual sales, Chick-fil-A bows only to McDonald's and Starbucks (via Visual Capitalist). No surprise there, right?

Even though this chicken restaurant ranks as number three in sales, Chick-fil-A is undeniably at the top when it comes to customer satisfaction. According to Business Insider, the chain consistently wins a regular survey conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index asking how happy people are with certain brands. Again, this is no surprise, as everyone knows Chick-fil-A employees routinely go above and beyond.

But fans of the restaurant always take their love a step further, seen in hilarious memes on Ranker, TikTok menu hacks, and, of course, order recommendations based on your zodiac sign. (If you're a Pisces, Spoon University says you should order a milkshake.) One devoted customer even went so far as to guess what each character on "The Office" would order from the menu, and it's the crossover we didn't even know we needed.