This Employee's Attempt To Expose Panera Was An Utter Fail

A TikTok trend has emerged where workers at various restaurant chains give viewers a peek behind the scenes. Sometimes, the videos are lighthearted and silly, centering around worker camaraderie and having a little fun when things are slow. Other times, though, viewers unfamiliar with restaurant life may learn a little more than they wanted to know about the unglamorous reality behind their favorite menu items. As one commenter in a Reddit thread about "exposing" fast food pointed out, these videos are popular and "shocking" because some people may never have thought about how their food is made, especially because companies goes out of their way to make their food look highly appealing in advertisements.

However, as the Reddit thread notes, most of these attempts to "expose" restaurants are underwhelming or misleading. For example, one viral TikTok tried to expose how Wendy's chili is made, but it only showed unappetizing clips of beef instead of the actual cooking process. The uninformative video caused one user to reply, "okay? was i supposed to expect you grew it on a chili tree??" Nevertheless, these exposé videos by workers pulling back the curtain on beloved chains are becoming more and more common — and it seems no restaurant is safe. Now capturing TikTok's attention is Panera.