Why GBBO's Lizzie Acker Finds Her Fame So Puzzling

There's no denying that "The Great British Bake Off" is a beloved series in its native U.K., and the show has gained an international audience as streaming allows fans from around the world to tune in to see every week's bakes. It has even earned several celebrity fans, as Hello! reports, with stars like Jonathan Van Ness, Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift, and more all having expressed their love for the wholesome competition show.

Due to its popularity and the fan base that often comes simply from appearing on the show, a significant number of former participants have even inked book deals, coming out with their own cookbooks, as per Eat Your Books. However, while some contestants may go into the experience expecting to come out the other end with far more fame than before, for recent competitor Lizzie Acker, the notability that comes along with appearing on the show is a bit puzzling, as People reports.

Acker told the publication she can't quite comprehend why so many people would be interested in her when "all I've done is bake a cake on the telly!" Though Acker whipped up some stunning creations during her time on the show, it wasn't just her technical prowess that had many viewers cheering her on — it was her unapologetic commitment to being herself and representing certain facets of her personality.