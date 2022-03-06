Why Instagram Is So Upset About Giada De Laurentiis' Cozy Backyard

For the most part, Giada De Laurentiis' Instagram video is wordless, apart from a cheery intro: "It's a beautiful day in LA, so I'm going to try all my new furniture. Let's go!" Off to a great start already, considering how it's still pretty wintry where many of us live. With a wave of her arm, Giada skips off to strike a few poses lounging on said furniture, which she says in the caption comes from Sunbrella and was selected because it's both "comfortable and easy to clean." (If she has a household staff, we have no doubt it appreciates the latter attribute.) In case you're wondering if you can go online to order this furniture yourself, the answer is no. Sunbrella, it seems, just supplies the fabric, so the furniture itself will need to be custom-made. Of course it will.

So what patio furniture does De Laurentiis have? A bunch of chairs with cushions, some of them grouped around a fire pit, others gathered around tables large and small. There are also umbrella-shaded poolside loungers – because of course there's a large pool – and there's even a daybed kind of thing in case De Laurentiis gets all tuckered out from the lounging and needs to take a nap.