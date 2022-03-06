31% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Ketchup

How do you feel about ketchup? It's one of America's top condiments and is without a doubt a classic combo with certain food items like burgers and fries. (When it comes to ketchup on Chicago's hot dogs, however, there's still plenty of doubt.) While ketchup can be made with different vegetables or even fruits, the version we're all familiar with is slightly tomato-y, a little bit sweet, and a little bit vinegary. There are, however, subtle differences in ketchup from brand to brand, and true ketchup connoisseurs can tell their Heinz from their Hunts from their supermarket generic brands.

In order to determine how these different ketchups stack up against each other, Mashed conducted one of our patented polls of the populace. Six hundred five voces populi answered our call and rendered their opinions on 6 different ketchup brands: the aforementioned Heinz and as well as Del Monte, French's, Market Pantry, and Sir Kensington's. The twist in this tale is that we weren't asking which ketchup they liked best, but rather, which one they'd just as soon do without.