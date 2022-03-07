TikTok Is Wowed By Wolfgang Puck's Fully Edible 'Oyster'

When you think of Wolfgang Puck, you probably think about his famous L.A. eatery Spago. Perhaps the time he prepared tomahawk steaks with his son on his birthday at his Beverly Hills restaurant Cut comes to mind. You may even think about how Joan Collins inspired his smoked salmon pizza or what he serves at the Oscars. The Austrian-born chef has made many impressive contributions to the culinary world and has been recognized by the California Museum for giving the state's burgeoning food scene so much depth and visibility in the 1970s.

Puck is definitely a master of his trade and has been very successful, but sometimes even Puck just wants to cut to the chase and focus on dessert. The celebrity chef recently took to TikTok to share a fully edible oyster, shell and all. His fans on the app loved his take on the seafood classic. But be forewarned if you like the classic shellfish, Puck's dish is not your typical run-of-the-mill oyster and you may be surprised by this sweet fantasy.