Why Reddit Isn't Enthusiastic About Trader Joe's Pineberries

To the untrained eye, pineberries look like nothing but a batch of white, unripe strawberries. However, if you're familiar with peculiar hybrids like cucamelons, kiwi berries, and plumcots, the existence of pineberries might not be all that surprising. While pineberries may seem like what you get when you cross strawberries with pineapples, The Pioneer Woman notes that the berry actually comes from natural cross-pollination between normal strawberry plants. The fruit only gets the "pine" part of its name because of its tart, pineapple-like flavor (via Thrillist).

Who wouldn't want to taste a fruit that looks like it's trying to trick your brain with the appearance of a strawberry but the taste of pineapple? Over on Reddit, some people has spotted winter frost pineberries for sale at Trader Joe's. Unfortunately though, they're not too thrilled about it. The main concern? These pineberries are not ripe enough.

"The challenge is these are really hard to tell when they're ripe so often they are picked too early. The sweet pineapple flavor/aroma doesn't develop until they are fully ripe," one concerned shopper on a separate Reddit thread explained. "When the seeds are all red and sometimes have a light pink blush near the top of the berry, they are ripe." As it turns out, Trader Joe's does not seem to have mastered the art of picking ripe pineberries.