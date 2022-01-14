Aldi Fans Are Unimpressed With These Pink Strawberries

If you've never seen or tried pineberries, Wish Farms describes the pale pink, strawberry-like fruits as crisp and refreshing "with a hint of tropical citrus flavor." Most people, the brand says, fine their texture to be soft like that of a peach or pear, while the flavor is reminiscent of anything from pineapple to apricot. Sounds intriguing to us, but many Aldi shoppers all but crushed this item on Reddit.

One person commented, "To me they were overpriced fruit that tasted like a sad whisper of a tart strawberry." Another disappointed shopper wrote, "They are not good. Not bad, but they sure don't taste very good for as fun as they look." Other shoppers found them to be bland or simply too dissimilar to the tasting notes advertised. However, others called them "amazing." If you're curious to try the pineberries for yourself, Aldi may be an economical place to buy them; U/CostcoDogMom said they found the product at their North Carolina Aldi for $4.49, while another Redditor said they bought them for $9 at Sprouts.