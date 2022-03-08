Salt & Straw's New Breakfast Flavors Will Remind You Of Your Childhood

Salt & Straw has been a favorite on many lists of best ice cream shops. The company has an uncanny ability to take flavors that usually wouldn't ever be used when making ice cream and somehow make them work. Their turkey-flavored Thanksgiving-themed ice cream turned heads and had people questioning whether it could actually taste good. But in the end, the surprising verdict said it was a winner. And their collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson resulted in an "I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus" holiday flavor, involving a highly unusual whiskey ice cream and a mixture involving all kinds of flavors from peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough to caramel fudge.

Now Salt & Straw is turning its sights to another nostalgic and quite popular treat: the beloved breakfast cereal. It's no secret people love cereal as a main dish, with some calling it the "quintessential American breakfast," (via Serious Eats). Likewise, 56% of Americans polled claim that cereal is their top breakfast pick (via Food Network). While not as out there as turkey flavoring, cereal is not your typical main flavor for ice cream. But in the past few years, according to Food Business News, cereal has branched out beyond its usual territory of bowls with milk, so Salt & Straw may be on to something here.