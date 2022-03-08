Salt & Straw's New Breakfast Flavors Will Remind You Of Your Childhood
Salt & Straw has been a favorite on many lists of best ice cream shops. The company has an uncanny ability to take flavors that usually wouldn't ever be used when making ice cream and somehow make them work. Their turkey-flavored Thanksgiving-themed ice cream turned heads and had people questioning whether it could actually taste good. But in the end, the surprising verdict said it was a winner. And their collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson resulted in an "I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus" holiday flavor, involving a highly unusual whiskey ice cream and a mixture involving all kinds of flavors from peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough to caramel fudge.
Now Salt & Straw is turning its sights to another nostalgic and quite popular treat: the beloved breakfast cereal. It's no secret people love cereal as a main dish, with some calling it the "quintessential American breakfast," (via Serious Eats). Likewise, 56% of Americans polled claim that cereal is their top breakfast pick (via Food Network). While not as out there as turkey flavoring, cereal is not your typical main flavor for ice cream. But in the past few years, according to Food Business News, cereal has branched out beyond its usual territory of bowls with milk, so Salt & Straw may be on to something here.
The ice cream-for-breakfast argument we've been waiting for
Salt & Straw recently announced the launch of its newest ice cream series, "Cereal-sly Delicious." The newest cereal-inspired collection has five flavors and includes many breakfast cereal favorites, giving ice cream lovers the ultimate excuse to eat the treat for breakfast (via Food Beast). If sugary cereal can be breakfast, cereal ice cream can be, too. Flavors include Pots of Gold & Rainbows, Cornflake Cookies w/ Marionberry Jam, Peanut Butter Cheer Yo Clusters (vegan), OffLimit Cocoa Puffs 'n Cold Brew, and Snap & Crackle Marshmallow Treats.
The flavors build on popular cereal flavors with the addition of some creative elements, like incorporating the cornflakes, in Cornflake Cookies w/ Marionberry Jam, into a brown-butter cornflake cookie before adding them to the ice cream. They also worked with some lesser-known brands like OffLimit, in their OffLimit Cocoa Puffs 'n Cold Brew flavor. OffLimit sells a coffee and cocoa cereal which Salt & Straw crumbled into their ice cream. These new and thoughtful bits give each carton of ice cream a creative and tasty twist. To taste how these fare and give yourself a reason to eat ice cream breakfast, you can shop the collection nationwide at saltandstraw.com.