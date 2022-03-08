The Truth About Sarah Welch From Top Chef Season 19

The long wait is finally over for high-stakes, high-status cooking contest fans: "Top Chef" is back with a new season taking place in, and highlighting, Houston, Texas, "one of the most diverse cities in the nation," according to the Season 19 trailer. "Top Chef" Season 19 premiered on March 3 on fuboTV, Peacock, and Hulu Plus (it's also streaming on iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu, according to TV Guide). The subsequent 13 episodes will likewise run on Thursday nights. As promised, all three perennial co-hosts-slash-judges (i.e. Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Padma Lakshmi) are back once again. However, big changes are afoot.

First, the Season 19 set features "incredible art," according to Bravo TV, as well as refrigerators that you can see right into. And then there's the "really unique pantry" stocked with ... wait for it ... ingredients chosen BY the cheftestants. Some will even be homemade and brought onto the set by the cheftestants themselves with the point being that Houston's global cuisine is about to be riffed upon in some very personal ways. And that brings us to one of the first breakout cheftastants, Sarah Welch.

Welch is not only a chef and restaurateur but also a butcher shop owner. And if you think for even a second that Welch isn't going to bring her meat-prowess to the table, then you don't know the truth about Sarah Welch from "Top Chef" Season 19. Read on for that, because it is, in fact, satisfyingly meaty.