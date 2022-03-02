The Big Change Coming To Top Chef Season 19

Fans of "Top Chef" certainly noticed a few changes to the show in Season 18, which began filming in September of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and a time of civil unrest in Portland, Oregon (via USA Today). Oh, and it was also peak wildfire season. The most obvious changes were the size of the kitchen to help with social distancing, a pared-down Restaurant Wars, and curbside pickup at Whole Foods instead of the usual mad dash for ingredients. These elements took a bit of drama away from the cooking competition, which The Ringer praised, noting that the show moved "away from cutthroat competition, and toward camaraderie and a celebration of craft."

Hopefully the friendliness between chefs will continue into Season 19 of "Top Chef", which is set in Houston, Texas and premieres Thursday, March 3 at 8/7c on Bravo. Like the previous season, head judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons will be joined by a panel of "all-star" judges, which started as a "pre-COVID vaccine necessity," but was so popular that they will continue it this season (via Variety). Another change from last season that remains is the size of the kitchen, but with one new twist.