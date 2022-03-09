These Are The Best Dishes Nyesha Arrington Ate On Next Level Chef - Exclusive

The first season of "Next Level Chef" has reached its finale, crowning Native American chef Pyet DeSpain the winner after 10 grueling rounds of competition cooked up by none other than Gordon Ramsay himself. The show saw chefs competing across three different kitchens to prove they have the chops to make next-level dishes no matter the circumstances.

Mashed got the chance to chat with chef Nyesha Arrington, one of the show's mentors and judges, for the real scoop — including some of the most mouthwatering creations she tried throughout the challenges. It's worth noting that chef Arrington, along with her fellow judges Gordon Ramsay and Richard Blais, tasted nearly 100 dishes from the 15 contestants over the course of the 10-episode season. So, standing out from the crowd is no small feat. But there were a few creations that immediately came to mind for Arrington when we put her on the spot, and that in itself deserves a shoutout. "My brain works in taste memory, so we're all good," Arrington assured us during an exclusive interview as she revealed the most "Next Level" dishes she ate on the show, from the early standouts to the prize-winning showstoppers from the Season 1 winner.