Details From The Set Of Next Level Chef, Straight From The Winner And Her Mentor Nyesha Arrington - Exclusive

On any given episode of "Next Level Chef," the contestants have no idea which kitchen they'll be cooking in — the top level kitchen, which is basically a picture of high-tech culinary heaven; the sturdy and familiar commercial kitchen in the middle; or the dreaded basement kitchen. Season 1 winner Pyet DeSpain told Mashed those kitchens truly put a chef's skills to the test with the basement kitchen in particular being especially brutal. "[There's] not a whole lot going on in there — which, as a chef, you really, really have to be creative and be quick on your feet and be able to improvise and make something happen. You don't even have metal forks, you don't have metal spoons. It's crazy. We were cooking with plastic forks down there."

Adding to the pressure of the kitchens is the fast pace of the competitions. DeSpain added that "Next Level Chef" is all about thinking fast and working with what you have. She told Mashed the competitors were barely given any time to prep for each round of the competition. "We know as soon as they tell us. Then, when we leave, we have a little bit of time to think about it before they're taking us up onto the elevator. ... The planning didn't matter. You can have the dish in your head and you get up there and none of those ingredients are on the platform."