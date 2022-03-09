If You've Ever Wanted To Apply For Worst Cooks In America, Now's Your Chance
While cooking competitions among professional chefs are fun to watch, the flip side of this is also popular among TV viewers. "Worst Cooks in America" showcases terrible cooks going through a culinary bootcamp, led by Food Network star Anne Burrell and another celebrity chef, to improve their cooking skills. With more than 20 seasons under its belt, it's clear that "Worst Cooks in America" is one of the network's greatest success stories. Even after co-hosting every season of the show, Burrell looks back on Season 1 and still laughs at the contestants' learning moments.
Have you watched the show and sympathized with the challenged cooks? If you think you could use some help from Burrell and other chefs, you could be on the show yourself. There's a lot you might not know about "Worst Cooks in America," but if you want to learn more about it through firsthand experience and gain some cooking skills in the process, now's your chance to apply as a contestant. Burrell recently posted on Instagram that the show is casting for upcoming seasons.
How to apply for Worst Cooks in America
If you want to try your luck at being cast on "Worst Cooks in America," there's a short form you'll need to fill out on the show's website. The show is currently accepting applications for individual cooks as well as duos, so if you and your friend or family member are both hoping to turn into pro chefs, now's the chance to potentially get cast. Just note that both of you will need to fill out separate application forms.
Most of the questions are straightforward, and there's some short answer questions about why you want to be on the show and why you think you're one of the worst cooks in America. Although you can fill out the form for yourself, if you know someone who you think would be a good fit for the show, you can nominate them as well through another form on the show's website. There's no deadline listed, so we recommend filling it out as soon as possible if you've dreamed of meeting Anne Burrell and learning how to cook from her. Otherwise, if you prefer watching the show to being part of the action, here's where to watch "Worst Cooks in America."