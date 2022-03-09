If You've Ever Wanted To Apply For Worst Cooks In America, Now's Your Chance

If you want to try your luck at being cast on "Worst Cooks in America," there's a short form you'll need to fill out on the show's website. The show is currently accepting applications for individual cooks as well as duos, so if you and your friend or family member are both hoping to turn into pro chefs, now's the chance to potentially get cast. Just note that both of you will need to fill out separate application forms.

Most of the questions are straightforward, and there's some short answer questions about why you want to be on the show and why you think you're one of the worst cooks in America. Although you can fill out the form for yourself, if you know someone who you think would be a good fit for the show, you can nominate them as well through another form on the show's website. There's no deadline listed, so we recommend filling it out as soon as possible if you've dreamed of meeting Anne Burrell and learning how to cook from her. Otherwise, if you prefer watching the show to being part of the action, here's where to watch "Worst Cooks in America."