What Burger King Is Doing Instead Of Closing Its Russian Locations

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a number of large businesses have decided to pull out of the Russian market. According to The New York Times, fast food brands like Starbucks, Pizza Hut, and KFC have shuttered their locations in the country. After receiving backlash for continuing Russian operations several days into the conflict, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have temporarily stopped selling goods in the country, per Reuters, as has another fast food giant: McDonald's made the move to close its Russian restaurants after some customers had called for a boycott of the chain.

Despite pressure from consumers, coupled with the fact that more and more companies are cutting ties with Russia by the day, one notable fast food chain has not followed suit. According to Yahoo! Finance, Burger King made the executive decision to continue operating its Russian restaurants. Though the choice could raise eyebrows among critics, the company figured out a way to support Ukraine while avoiding a shutdown of its brand in Russia.