Here's Why 'Boycott McDonalds' Is Trending On Twitter

Political moves and sanctions aside, organizations around the world have been employing several tactics to turn up the heat on Russia. Multiple states in the U.S. have banned Russian liquor and prestigious sporting events including the Formula One Grand Prix and the Champions League finale have either canceled or relocated their venues to the outside of Russia (via Reuters). Amidst the mounting pressure from citizens around the world, public and private companies have also halted their operations in the country. Multinational corporations like H&M, Ikea, Disney, Nike, TJX Cos, Apple, Netflix, TikTok, Mercedes-Benz, and Airbnb are all on the list of companies that have cut down or completely halted their business in Russia (via CBS News).

"You basically have Russia becoming a commercial pariah," economist Mary Lovely from the Peterson Institute for International Economics explained to the news channel. "Pretty much no company, no multinational, wants to be caught on the wrong side of U.S. and Western sanctions." It seems that McDonald's is quickly finding out just how much public fury it's going to have to endure if it wants to continue its operations in Russia. In fact, Twitter users have been asking people to #BoycottMcDonalds in light of their business as usual modus operandi in Russia.