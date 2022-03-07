Here's Why 'Boycott McDonalds' Is Trending On Twitter
Political moves and sanctions aside, organizations around the world have been employing several tactics to turn up the heat on Russia. Multiple states in the U.S. have banned Russian liquor and prestigious sporting events including the Formula One Grand Prix and the Champions League finale have either canceled or relocated their venues to the outside of Russia (via Reuters). Amidst the mounting pressure from citizens around the world, public and private companies have also halted their operations in the country. Multinational corporations like H&M, Ikea, Disney, Nike, TJX Cos, Apple, Netflix, TikTok, Mercedes-Benz, and Airbnb are all on the list of companies that have cut down or completely halted their business in Russia (via CBS News).
"You basically have Russia becoming a commercial pariah," economist Mary Lovely from the Peterson Institute for International Economics explained to the news channel. "Pretty much no company, no multinational, wants to be caught on the wrong side of U.S. and Western sanctions." It seems that McDonald's is quickly finding out just how much public fury it's going to have to endure if it wants to continue its operations in Russia. In fact, Twitter users have been asking people to #BoycottMcDonalds in light of their business as usual modus operandi in Russia.
Twitter is divided over the fast food chain's continuing operations in Russia
Per Reuters, McDonald's was among several corporations that received a letter from the New York state's pension fund chief requesting them to "consider pausing their operations in Russia." While the home of the Big Mac is yet to release a statement voicing its stance on the issue, Twitter's trending hashtag #BoycottMcDonalds indicates that even a fast food chain as beloved as McDonald's can face the heat of angry citizens in a matter as sensitive as this.
"I'm not lovin' it. @McDonalds is continuing to do business as normal in Russia, which means the corporate and sales taxes it pays there DIRECTLY support Putin's illegal and murderous war in Ukraine. #BoycottMcDonalds," one angry user tweeted with a picture of a Mcdonald's outlet operating as usual in Russia. Some Twitter users, however, claim that the outrage towards Mcdonald's is misguided. "Watching these silly muppets tweeting #BoycottMcDonalds is hilarious. We still buy 270 million dollars worth of oil from Russia every DAY but lets punish the guys flipping burgers? Why? Because they N E E D to signal support for their 'current thing,'" one person wrote.
To make this heated and complex issue a touch lighter though, one tweet has a hilariously honest confession to make: "All of this #BoycottMcDonalds is just making me want a double cheeseburger."