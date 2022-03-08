McDonald's Just Made A Big Move With Its Russian Restaurants

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, food companies have been making corporate decisions to stand in solidarity with those affected. Some restaurants changed their menus after Russia's Ukraine invasion, removing any Russian-inspired dishes or ingredients. Some brands have even changed their names: One example is Stolichnaya Vodka, which changed its name to Stoli to show support for Ukraine.

According to Marketing Dive, consumers have responded positively to brands that have taken a stance and made a statement about the war. Still, certain companies have been silent about the violence in Ukraine, to the dismay of some consumers. As reported by The New York Times, brands such as Coca-Cola have continued to sell their products in Russia. This particular case caused author Stephen King to call for a Coke boycott. However, one popular fast food chain came forward this Tuesday to announce its support for Ukraine. Here's how McDonald's operations in Russia will be affected by the crisis.