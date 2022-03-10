Everything We Know About Krispy Kreme's 2022 St. Patrick's Day Collection

Krispy Kreme may be best known for its classic glazed donut — which is made with a super secret recipe that's been around since 1937 — but the popular bakery brand has also become famous for its seasonal releases. Fans wait all year for the limited-edition donut drops. In the fall, you could dig into a pumpkin spice donut or the Gobbler, complete with a turkey face made of fondant. Come the holiday season, there are chocolate kreme-filled "doughmen" and Christmas tree donuts. And for Valentine's Day, you could show yourself a little self-love with a heart-shaped treat stuffed with strawberries and cream.

Now, just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Krispy Kreme is releasing yet another collection of holiday donuts all decked out in shades of green. From a realistic-looking leprechaun to all things shamrocks and rainbows, the Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day donuts look slightly different — but just as festive — in 2022. Here's what you should know about the limited-edition treats, including how to get your hands on them before March 17.