Instagram Is Applauding Marc Murphy's Decision To Join José Andrés In Poland

When Russia brought war to Ukraine, José Andrés wasted no time taking action. According to Town & Country Magazine, the chef's nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, immediately set up shop on the Polish border of Ukraine and started providing meals to refugees fleeing the crisis. In addition to getting his charity organization on the ground, Andrés also used some of the prize money he received after winning a grant from Jeff Bezos to put towards helping Ukraine.

Andrés set the stage, and other chefs have responded in kind. Eater reports that Atlanta's Hugh Acheson has traveled to Romania to assist World Central Kitchen and help as many people as possible who are escaping the war get sufficient nourishment. Now Marc Murphy has joined the effort.

Murphy spread the word in a video post on Instagram in which the celebrity chef shares images of his trip to the border of Ukraine with a caption reading, "People are suffering and I can't sit on the sidelines anymore. That's why I am letting you all know I made the decision to pack my things and head to Poland where I will join @chefjoseandres and his team at @wckitchen to help with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. It's time we all take action." Fans overwhelmingly loved the decision and let the chef know in the comment section.