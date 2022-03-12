Here's How Aldi UK Is Responding To The Russian Invasion

With Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine, different food and grocery chains are speaking up to make their opinions heard on this matter. Whether it's McDonald's costly decision to leave Russia or all the liquor stores that are saying goodbye to Russian products, business figures big and small are no longer willing to do business with the country or offer products associated with it. Now, Aldi U.K. has also made its position known. As reported by Wales Online, Aldi has joined British grocery chains Asda and Sainsbury's in halting the sale of Russian-made products.

The chain explained, "We stand together with Aldi colleagues across the world and will be making a donation to the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal." The organization confirmed that it would be donating approximately $5.4 million to the Red Cross to "ensure help reaches those that need it most." In addition, Aldi has said it will stop selling Russian vodka and has removed close to 100 products "with Russian connections."