Why Some U.S. Liquor Stores Are Pulling Russian Products From Shelves

Liquor stores across the United States are supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion by pulling Russian-made products from their shelves. According to Deseret News, the governors of both New Hampshire and Utah have issued executive orders mandating a cease-sale of liquors from Russia, and Ohio has banned the sale of Russian vodka in its stores. "Russia's ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights. Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange," said Utah's governor, Spencer Cox.

However, as more U.S. liquor stores pull Russian-made products from their shelves to back Ukraine, CNN points out that the boycotts are mostly symbolic, as according to the Distilled Spirits Council vodkas from Russian make up little of the approximately $7 billion sold annually in the United States and that only 1% of American vodka drinkers are buying Russian-made products.