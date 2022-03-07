Why This Popular Vodka Brand Just Changed Its Name

Many large retail brands have taken immediate action since Russia invaded Ukraine. According to Retail Dive, these include Apple stopping selling its namesake products in Russia, Ikea closing its stores in Russia and stopping shipping goods to Russia and Belarus, and Under Armour stopping sending goods to Russia. Meanwhile, Sainsbury's in the U.K. has rebranded its chicken Kiev to chicken Kyiv — changing the spelling from Russian to Ukrainian — per Ad Age.

One of the most popular vodka brands has also taken a stand against Russia by deciding to change its name. Food & Wine reports that Stolichnaya Vodka now plans to go by Stoli outside of Russia as a "direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

There are two versions of the vodka brand. One is made in Latvia, sold everywhere in the world except Russia, and will go by the new, shortened name. Another firm that produces the liquor inside Russia will continue to use the full Stolichnaya name. An exiled Russian billionaire who opposes the Vladimir Putin regime runs the company outside of Russia via a Luxembourg-based firm.