Robbers Stuff Five Guys Employees Into Freezer

What was supposed to be an ordinary closing shift for four Five Guys employees in Ann Arbor, Michigan earlier this week turned into a scary situation when robbers decided to lock them inside the walk-in freezer.

Per WXYZ-TV Detroit, the incident happened on March 9 as the employees were preparing to close down the restaurant for the day. When one of them went to take out the trash, an armed suspect approached them with a gun, forcing the worker to retreat back into the restaurant. A second suspect then appeared behind the first and demanded cash from the safe. During this time, police noted one of the Five Guys employees on duty managed to get away and call for help. The other three, meanwhile, complied with the robbers' demands, handing them cash from the register. It was then that the suspects decided to push the three employees still inside into the walk-in freezer, while threatening them with a gun. Once the door was sealed, the suspects fled the scene.

Though the robbers did escape with some money, law enforcement assured the news outlet that, thankfully, no one involved was seriously hurt. Prior to the police arriving, employees were also able to safely exit from the freezer thanks to an emergency safety lock on the inside. At the time of writing, both suspects remain at large, and Ann Arbor police are requesting anyone with knowledge of the incident to call 734-794-6939.