Fans Can't Wait To Try Geoffrey Zakarian's 'Perfectly Poached Eggs'

How eager are people to give Geoffrey Zakarian's method a shot? His Instagram post has gotten over 19,000 likes, and even the chronically poached egg-challenged might see a chance at success. As one person commented, "That's one thing I could never make. I am going to try right now. Thanks, Chef GZ." Other folks also said that they'd be trying his technique in the future. A couple of celebrity chefs like Michael Symon and Carla Hall responded with praise. Symon left a simple "perfect" while Hall said, "You're SO classy!!!" followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Zakarian has been sharing different ways to make eggs, and it looks like this series is a hit with his fans and followers. On this particular poached egg post, one person wrote, "OMG. THESE ARE PERFECT. Thank you so much for your entire 'egg series'! I've enjoyed playing with breakfast more than I ever have and it encourages and inspires me to experiment beyond desserts!" It looks like Zakarian has really made an impact through his cooking.

