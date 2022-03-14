Valerie Bertinelli Is Adorably Excited About Her NBC Pilot, Hungry
Production is hurrying along on NBC's new comedy series, "Hungry," which centers around a group of friends facing challenges with food and supporting each other as they navigate through life's trials and tribulations (via Deadline). Deadline has reported that the show will star Ariel Winter of "Modern Family" fame, who will replace Demi Lovato in the lead role after they stepped down from the role due to scheduling issues but will stay on as an executive producer.
"Hungry," which will begin table readings this week, will also feature Valerie Bertinelli as Winter's character's mother, who runs a restaurant on the show (via Showbiz CheatSheet). Bertinelli has been enthusiastic about the new show since the beginning and took to Instagram in June to express such excitement. "You guys, you guys. I'm so excited I have to calm down because I'm so crazy excited ... I haven't acted since 'Hot in Cleveland' went off the air in 2015," she wrote at the time.
Valerie Bertinelli is enthusiastic about how relatable she thinks 'Hungry' is
Valerie Bertinelli is beyond thrilled about the pilot for "Hungry." In another more recent Instagram post, she shared her enthusiasm with her followers in a video story. In a relatable way, Bertinelli opens the video telling viewers how tired she is and fluffing her air-dried hair. "I am just so excited for this show and I can't wait for you guys to see it," Bertinelli says. "It is so good. It's so good ... I know you guys are going to love it." She emphasized that the show is relatable for everyone, no matter where they are on their body image journey.
Bertinelli goes on to say how funny the show is, calling each character "perfection." She closes the video with a succinct, "I'm happy." Fans took to the comments to show their support, with one Instagrammer posting, "I have been a fan of yours since 'One Day at a Time.' I think [you] are beautiful, funny, [and] soooo genuine. I'm glad to see you happy and I can't wait to see this new project," and another chiming in, "Can't wait you are such a magical spectacular actor."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).