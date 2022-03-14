Valerie Bertinelli Is Adorably Excited About Her NBC Pilot, Hungry

Valerie Bertinelli is beyond thrilled about the pilot for "Hungry." In another more recent Instagram post, she shared her enthusiasm with her followers in a video story. In a relatable way, Bertinelli opens the video telling viewers how tired she is and fluffing her air-dried hair. "I am just so excited for this show and I can't wait for you guys to see it," Bertinelli says. "It is so good. It's so good ... I know you guys are going to love it." She emphasized that the show is relatable for everyone, no matter where they are on their body image journey.

Bertinelli goes on to say how funny the show is, calling each character "perfection." She closes the video with a succinct, "I'm happy." Fans took to the comments to show their support, with one Instagrammer posting, "I have been a fan of yours since 'One Day at a Time.' I think [you] are beautiful, funny, [and] soooo genuine. I'm glad to see you happy and I can't wait to see this new project," and another chiming in, "Can't wait you are such a magical spectacular actor."

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).