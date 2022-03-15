The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's New Spring Latte Adds A Twist To A Classic Flavor

"Blossom by blossom the spring begins," said one English poet (via Bartleby.com), and with the shifting season comes warmer weather and a chance to trade in the old for the new. That could mean a second chance at a new year's resolution you haven't gotten around to yet, or it could mean something as simple as swapping out your usual winter coffee order for something a little more refreshing. If you're in the habit of stopping at your nearest branch of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for your morning cup of joe, the coffee chain has something new in store that takes the season to heart by zhuzhing up a classic flavor.

The chain has earned loyal customers for providing the most caffeinated cup of coffee around (per Business Insider), and it recently got a big thumbs up for the plant-based breakfast sandwich it released in January. But even without its steady updates, the yearlong staples on the company's coffee menu go above and beyond your standard flavored lattes. Its fan favorites include a Midnight Mocha Cold Brew Latte, a Vanilla Bean Cold Brew Latte, and a Vietnamese Cold Brew Latte, so we're not surprised that the newcomer on its spring 2022 menu is just as inventive (via Chew Boom).