The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Now Has A Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

There's a difference between plant-based and vegan foods, but both types of cuisine have been making splashes on fast food menus. For example, plant-based chorizo was the inspiration for the three new Chipotle lifestyle bowls, and even Popeyes is introducing a vegan sandwich option in the U.K.

If you want to start your morning with a plant-based meal and a jolt of caffeine, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has good news. The coffee chain just announced a new meatless breakfast sandwich on its menu.

According to a press release sent to Mashed, the chain's new Beyond breakfast sausage sandwich starts with an English muffin and is topped with a cage-free egg, provolone cheese, and, of course, a Beyond Meat plant-based sausage patty. Because there's provolone cheese and egg on the sandwich, it isn't vegan, but this item is a suitable option for vegetarians or for anyone who wants to eat less meat.