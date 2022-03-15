How To Make Restaurant Dishes At Home, According To TikTok Star Jeremy Scheck - Exclusive

Once you have all the right pantry staples on hand, the best way to make your recipes taste even more like your favorite place to eat out is all about making good ingredient choices while cooking. "Having one thing that I really care about and try to do is, if we're talking about oil, for example, oils last for a few months but the flavor compounds are really important in them. I really care about matching the oil to the recipe that I'm using. If it's a Mediterranean dish, olive oil is the best thing to use," Scheck explains. It's all about keeping the ingredients you choose aligned to the cuisine you are preparing for the most authentic results.

"I have an aversion to mixing olive oil and soy sauce, if it's for a marinade or a stir fry. If I'm doing a stir fry, I want a neutral oil for the cooking. You can pick a plain vegetable oil, which is probably the cheapest option, or a grape seed oil is also great, and then maybe a sesame oil," Scheck said. Another example he shared for more advanced home cooking is his latest recipe for his partnership with Credit Karma. "In the recipe for Credit Karma, I topped the ramen off with a little bit of chili oil, but those can be more for finishing flavors. It's a nice way to add aroma and flavor to a dish," he said. So, use good judgement in what you use in the dish you are making.

