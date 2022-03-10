TikTok Star Jeremy Scheck Must Have These Items In His Pantry At All Times - Exclusive

On his website, Jeremy Scheck has tons of recipes that utilize canned beans in all kinds of delicious dishes. "Canned beans are so great because you can put them in things, but you can also make [whole meals] ... I have a vegan bean chili on my website, which is so good," he explained, adding that one of his most popular recipes is Cumin-Stewed Chickpeas. "That's something that my friend shared with me. It's as simple as basically popping open a can. They can cost less than a dollar, and beans are super good for you and full of protein," he added. But Scheck also appreciates the health value of such an impressive ingredient, too. "If you combine it with rice, you can have a complete vegetarian protein because they have complimentary amino acids. I always have rice. I always have beans," he said.

Of course, Scheck keeps other shelf-stable, filling ingredients on hand, too. "I always have pasta. I always have other grains," he said. "I like dried lentils, they cook faster than dried beans. I like to have dried beans, as well, but lentils cook a lot faster and they're also really healthy and cheap," he explained. Clearly, this chef knows how to build great recipes on a budget that will always fill you up.

