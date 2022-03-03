Jeremy Scheck Teams With Credit Karma For Flavorful Ramen On A Budget - Exclusive Interview

What are the top three things people can do to cook better at home while keeping to a budget? What kind of ingredients are the most flavorful that you gravitate to?

Having good building blocks is what's most important. I like to have my staple ingredients that I keep on hand at all times, and then when I grocery shop, I'll pick a few proteins and vegetables, depending on what looks good, not necessarily with one specific recipe in mind. When you have good building blocks, which are usually cheap and last a really long time, if it's pantry staples, it can be an olive oil or rice but you can also consider things like onions and garlic and carrots to also be staples for me because I always have them.

If I don't have them, I need to get more because it's the urge to sauté some onions and see where it goes from there, which is a joke that goes around on TikTok. That's really how I cook and how I do this. Having one thing that I really care about and try to do is, if we're talking about oil, for example, oils last for a few months but the flavor compounds are really important in them. I really care about matching the oil to the recipe that I'm using. If it's a Mediterranean dish, olive oil is the best thing to use.

I have an aversion to mixing olive oil and soy sauce, if it's for a marinade or a stir fry. If I'm doing a stir fry, I want a neutral oil for the cooking. You can pick a plain vegetable oil, which is probably the cheapest option, or a grape seed oil is also great, and then maybe a sesame oil. In the recipe for Credit Karma, I topped the Ramen off with a little bit of chili oil, but those can be more for finishing flavors. It's a nice way to add aroma and flavor to a dish.

Can you name three budget friendly ingredients that you always stock up on?

Canned beans are one of my all time favorites, I always have them. I like to have a variety of beans — black beans, pinto beans, butter beans, garbanzos or chickpeas. Canned beans are so great because you can put them in things, but you can also make ... I have a vegan bean chili on my website, which is so good. One of the most popular recipes on my website is Humans do Chickpeas. That's something that my friend shared with me. It's as simple as basically popping open a can, and they can cost less than a dollar, and beans are super good for you and full of protein.

If you combine it with rice, you can have a complete vegetarian protein because they have complimentary amino acids. I always have rice. I always have beans. I always have pasta. I always have other grains. I like dried lentils, they cook faster than dried beans. I like to have dried beans, as well, but lentils cook a lot faster and they're also really healthy and cheap.