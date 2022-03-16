7-Eleven Just Dropped Two New Hot Beverages
There will always be a time and a place for 7-Eleven's famous Slurpee, but, depending on where you live, the transition from winter to spring isn't exactly the best time to get a brain freeze. Luckily, the convenience store chain and snack haven has added a couple of new contenders to its hot drinks menu, which typically has cappuccinos, mochas, and lattes.
7-Eleven's coffee station is self-serve, meaning customers get to do their own pouring and doctor up their cup however they please. According to a press release from the chain, "Coffee drinkers can get creative and craft their perfect brew with a variety of creamers, flavored syrups, and toppings that can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways to devise their one-of-a-kind masterpiece."
If you'd rather have a drink with pre-mixed flavors, however, you might want to check out the chain's latest two releases, each of which takes inspiration from a popular dessert.
The 'Churroccino' puts a spin on a deep-fried treat
The reason the self-proclaimed "OG To-Go Since 1964" chain is able to refresh its menu so often without overcrowding its inventory is because it introduces limited-time items — like its popular Thanksgiving sandwich and its Spicy Garlic Chicken Roller — that come and go with the seasons. This is the case for its brand-new Churroccino, which "perfectly combines the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy, delicious coffee taste," per a press release. Considering how delicious a churro tastes when dunked in a hot cup of coffee, the pairing makes all kinds of sense.
The other new addition is a White Chocolate Caramel Mocha, which features "notes of rich mocha and an irresistible combination of creamy caramel, sweet white chocolate, and coffee flavors." If you take a sip of one of these newcomers and you're still in the mood for something sweet, 7-Eleven suggests grabbing yourself a limited-time Triple Chocolate Muffin as well.
Consider giving one of 7-Eleven's new hot beverages a try next time you pop in. Your Slurpee isn't going anywhere.