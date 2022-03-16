7-Eleven Just Dropped Two New Hot Beverages

There will always be a time and a place for 7-Eleven's famous Slurpee, but, depending on where you live, the transition from winter to spring isn't exactly the best time to get a brain freeze. Luckily, the convenience store chain and snack haven has added a couple of new contenders to its hot drinks menu, which typically has cappuccinos, mochas, and lattes.

7-Eleven's coffee station is self-serve, meaning customers get to do their own pouring and doctor up their cup however they please. According to a press release from the chain, "Coffee drinkers can get creative and craft their perfect brew with a variety of creamers, flavored syrups, and toppings that can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways to devise their one-of-a-kind masterpiece."

If you'd rather have a drink with pre-mixed flavors, however, you might want to check out the chain's latest two releases, each of which takes inspiration from a popular dessert.