Megan Thee Stallion's New 'Hottie Pies' Are So On-Brand

Rapper and queen of body positivity Megan Thee Stallion has done a few collaborations involving food, like creating her own Popeye's hot sauce, but her latest single "Sweetest Pie," seems to be the first time she's so directly incorporated food into a song. Whether or not the tune is actually about pie is certainly up for debate, especially after watching the music video. Regardless of its true meaning, in order to promote this sweet new collaboration with Dua Lipa, she has teamed up with GoldBelly so that the whole country can get a taste of her pie (via Thrillist).

The Houston native's specialty pie is inspired by pecan pie, which became the official state dessert of Texas in 2013. Texas is the "largest producer of native pecans" and their state tree is — you guessed it — the pecan tree, so it's no surprise that the "Savage" musician based her pie on her home state's favorite variety (with a couple of hot girl twists to it, of course).