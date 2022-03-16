Megan Thee Stallion's New 'Hottie Pies' Are So On-Brand
Rapper and queen of body positivity Megan Thee Stallion has done a few collaborations involving food, like creating her own Popeye's hot sauce, but her latest single "Sweetest Pie," seems to be the first time she's so directly incorporated food into a song. Whether or not the tune is actually about pie is certainly up for debate, especially after watching the music video. Regardless of its true meaning, in order to promote this sweet new collaboration with Dua Lipa, she has teamed up with GoldBelly so that the whole country can get a taste of her pie (via Thrillist).
The Houston native's specialty pie is inspired by pecan pie, which became the official state dessert of Texas in 2013. Texas is the "largest producer of native pecans" and their state tree is — you guessed it — the pecan tree, so it's no surprise that the "Savage" musician based her pie on her home state's favorite variety (with a couple of hot girl twists to it, of course).
The pies are sweet and salty
After watching Megan Thee Stallion's pie taste test with Goldbelly, there's no question that she has a serious sweet tooth. Although the rapper likes it Texas-style sweet, "Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie" strikes a balance with a sprinkle of salt to complement the "mix of coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips." Like her 2021 Grammy for Best New Artist, the pie shines bright gold to make it truly fit for "hot girl summer." This is Megan Thee Stallion we're talking about, so she doesn't stop at the edible gold, enhancing the presentation even further with a colorful, decorative bakery box prominently featuring her face.
If you want a taste of "THEE sweetest pie," the 10-inch confection feeds eight people and can be shipped to you or gifted to a friend for $59, plus shipping (edible gold doesn't come cheap). According to Goldbelly, the pie is frozen prior to shipping and "lasts up to one week at room temperature or up to one month in the freezer." While it doesn't explicitly say so in the official directions, try serving a slice at room temperature while blasting "Sweetest Pie," or one of the rapper's many other bops.