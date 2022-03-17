Insomnia Cookies Just Brought Back Its Colorful St. Patrick's Day Box

Whether or not corned beef and cabbage is on the table or green beer is in the glass, St. Patrick's Day celebrations are meant to be filled with great food and good cheer. Many people don a vibrant shade of green to avoid being pinched, and there are always a few treats to be had around the table. While some may reach for a slice of Irish soda bread or even some Guinness ice cream to end a meal, there's another dessert option this year from Insomnia Cookies that should have sweets lovers feeling lucky.

For those unfamiliar, Insomnia Cookies has built its business on delivering warm, fresh cookies at all hours of the day. While a simple concept, it has a loyal following. Often requested by college students, that late-night cookie delivery has helped many people power through a tough study session. With a variety of flavors, including vegan options, the brand always has something tasty baking and isn't afraid to get creative with a holiday celebration.