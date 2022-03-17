Reddit Is Panicked About The Fate Of Dunkin's French Cruller

Despite the fact that Dunkin' coffee drinks have skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years — the chain sells about 2 billion hot and cold coffee beverages every year — it's no secret that the global breakfast brand is best known for its original star menu item: donuts. The fried delights come in a dizzying variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors. There are the bite-sized Munchkins for when you want a quick snack, the massive apple fritter when you're feeling indulgent, and rows and rows of traditional donuts, like Boston cream, powdered sugar, and strawberry glazed with sprinkles.

One of the more unique Dunkin' donuts is the French cruller, which features a pinwheel shape, doughy center, and crunchy, sweet glaze. Dunkin' describes it as having an "egg-like" flavor, per the website. Compared to its original glazed and sprinkled counterparts, it has a smaller but just as devoted following. Unfortunately for those fans, there are rumors that the French cruller may be disappearing from Dunkin'. Here's what you need to know about the donut mystery that was sparked by a Reddit thread.