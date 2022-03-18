A Guinness-Shaped Headstone Is One Way To Leave A Lasting Impression

Gone are the days of boring headstones. While some family members and friends may opt for a traditional headstone to commemorate the life of their late loved one, others have gotten pretty darn creative when it comes to memorializing the lives of people who we suspect must have been pretty unique themselves. For example, this Ouija Board headstone could possibly be used as a means of attempted communication with the departed. This innovative recipe headstone features what we imagine to be Great Aunt Kay's secret fudge recipe, detailed right down to the "pinch of salt" (via Bored Panda). In a way, she ended up taking the recipe to the grave.

Now there's a new imaginative headstone available that's perfect for anyone with Irish heritage or an appreciation for a good beer. Memorials of Distinction has a "Stout Glass with Celtic Symbols" headstone that resembles a pint of Guinness, and it's an interesting way to remember a loved one who enjoyed the beverage.