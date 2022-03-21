Some Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Still Hoping This Milkshake Size Will Return
While the chain that Truett Cathy built may be best known for its chicken (and the cows who tell people to eat it), Chick-fil-A milkshakes have won the hearts and stomachs of customers as well. According to Chick-fil-A's website, the shake is blended with the brand's "IceDream" — which is a lower-calorie take on ice cream — and comes with a dollop of whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry. You can choose from the core line-up of milkshake flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies and cream, or opt for one of the seasonal selections, like peach or autumn spice.
One thing that might make ordering a Chick-fil-A milkshake easier than, say, picking between a grande or venti drink option at Starbucks is that it only comes in one size. However, that wasn't always the case. Chick-fil-A used to offer its milkshakes in multiple sizes, including large — and now customers are demanding that the restaurant bring it back. A recent Reddit post revealed that the desire for more drink sizes is still alive and well, and that there's a devoted following of fans who aren't so happy with Chick-fil-A's current milkshake offerings.
Large milkshakes were cut from the menu in 2021
In 2021, Chick-fil-A announced a lot of menu changes, which included getting rid of bagels, streamlining the kids' menu, and, yes, cutting large shakes from the menu (via Chick-fil-A's website). It was a decision that, at the time, upset a number of customers. Many people on Reddit speculated about the reasoning behind Chick-fil-A's decision. Some said it was to "[help] the lines move faster," while others said it was a financial move to help the chain save money and sell more milkshakes (assuming customers would end up buying two small milkshakes instead of one large).
Regardless of whether these theories hold water, a lot of Chick-fil-A fans don't agree with the discontinuation of large milkshakes and are still fighting to bring them back to the menu. "I'm waiting for the day large milkshakes come back...why take away the greater things in life??" one person wrote in a recent Reddit thread on the subject. Another chimed in, "Milkshakes are my food source. I need them." There's even a Change.org petition demanding Chick-fil-A start offering large milkshakes again — so far it has more than 400 signatures.