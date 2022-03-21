Some Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Still Hoping This Milkshake Size Will Return

While the chain that Truett Cathy built may be best known for its chicken (and the cows who tell people to eat it), Chick-fil-A milkshakes have won the hearts and stomachs of customers as well. According to Chick-fil-A's website, the shake is blended with the brand's "IceDream" — which is a lower-calorie take on ice cream — and comes with a dollop of whipped cream and a Maraschino cherry. You can choose from the core line-up of milkshake flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies and cream, or opt for one of the seasonal selections, like peach or autumn spice.

One thing that might make ordering a Chick-fil-A milkshake easier than, say, picking between a grande or venti drink option at Starbucks is that it only comes in one size. However, that wasn't always the case. Chick-fil-A used to offer its milkshakes in multiple sizes, including large — and now customers are demanding that the restaurant bring it back. A recent Reddit post revealed that the desire for more drink sizes is still alive and well, and that there's a devoted following of fans who aren't so happy with Chick-fil-A's current milkshake offerings.