Why Christian Petroni Is Grateful For His Mentorship With Guy Fieri - Exclusive

When Food Network powerhouse Guy Fieri met the winner of "Food Network Star," Christian Petroni, he probably had no idea that he had been part of Petroni's life for a long time. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Petroni revealed there were many nights when he'd fallen asleep on the couch and woke up to Fieri's distinctive voice while "cooking something on 'Triple D' (aka 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives')." The "Food Network Star" is unabashed in his admiration for "his idol," as he called Fieri. "I've sat at Guy Fieri's counter in his house, and he's cooked for me."

Petroni also recognized a similarity in their career paths. Before winning "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, Fieri was an established restaurateur, and remembering the advice of a PR consultant to not let any opportunity pass him by, he sent in an audition tape to Food Network in 2005. The rest, of course, is television history, beginning with Fieri's first show, "Guy's Big Bite," followed by his mega-hit, "Triple D."

In 2010, Petroni also had five restaurants to his name when he competed on Season 4 of "Chopped." He won the episode and was asked by Food Network executives to return to the series as a judge. Petroni appeared in a number of "Chopped" episodes, and Food Network subsequently wanted him to compete in "Food Network Star." He was reluctant at first, but like Fieri, Petroni wasn't going to look a gift horse in the mouth, and he agreed to compete. Petroni won "Food Network Star" (tying with Jess Tom) in 2016, which is when he got a phone call from Fieri.