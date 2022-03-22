How A Lawsuit Over Salt Bae's Miami Restaurant Sparked A Debate About Tipping

So, you managed to snag a seat at that Miami steakhouse where celebrity salt-shaking chef Salt Bae (i.e., Turkish-born butcher turned restaurateur, Nusret Gökçe) charges $120 for a steak with a side of theatrics (via Miami Herald). Your meal is superb; the service: stellar. Just when you think it can't get any better, the bill arrives with this seemingly delightful convenience: an 18% service charge. Sure, it's not up to the level of the over-20% you've been forking over lately as a show of thanks to servers for showing up amid a restaurant labor shortage that's threatened to cripple the industry. But it's certainly respectable. Not to mention, it's a way of avoiding the "how much to tip" debate with your dining companion who's known as the "Rachael Ray of tipping" of your friend group.

There's just one problem. That service charge is going straight to the restaurant, and your server may never see a penny of it – except indirectly as part of their pre-tip wages. That means that if you want to actually tip your server, you'll have to do so separately and on top of that 18% service charge. But who even knows that a "service charge" would ever NOT be intended to compensate servers for their services?

If you find that offensive, you're not alone, which is why 24 servers from Nusr-et Miami sued the restaurant for violating the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act in withholding tips. The servers lost. And so did you.