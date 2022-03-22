Peeled: Everything We Know So Far

If there's one thing that most competition-based cooking shows have in common, it's that meat usually plays a central role. Weather you're watching "BBQ Brawl" or "Top Chef," chances are that most of the chefs competing will wax poetically about their favorite meat preparations, or talk at length about their preferred locally procured eggs and artisan cheeses. When there is a vegan or vegetarian cook on a show, they're typically othered. So plant-based eaters and chefs alike may be happy to hear that there's a new cooking competition show that focuses exclusively on vegan food.

It's called "Peeled," and it will debut on UnchainedTV, which can be viewed on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and online (via Live Kindly). The show was first conceived with a concept episode that aired on YouTube, but now production is in full swing. It's being filmed at the Vegas Vegan Culinary School and Eatery in Las Vegas, and the winner of the show will walk away with $1,000 for the charity of their choice and the title of "Hottest Vegan Chef."