The Hilarious Way Ted Danson And Guy Fieri Are Trolling Each Other
Even if you don't keep up with politics, you probably know that Guy Fieri is the mayor of Flavortown. If this is news to you, don't freak out, Flavortown is not a real place. The meme phenomenon that exists today all started as a joke on Fieri's show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The celebrity chef told The Wrap, "Ten-plus years ago, I'm there in a diner, and I said to the guy — he made a pizza, I think — 'That looks like a manhole cover in Flavortown." Fieri explained further that he often says things on the show for the amusement of the film crew, and Flavortown happened to stick.
Fans quickly jumped on the concept of Flavortown, asking about the laws that might exist there and electing Fieri mayor. The Food Network Star's Twitter bio reads "The Mayor of @flavortown," and he holds a separate account specifically for all things Flavortown related. He solidified his political power this year in a Super Bowl ad for Bud Light Seltzer where Fieri is deemed mayor of Flavortown (via Today).
Since the whole concept is about making people happy and keeping the joke going, when Fieri saw there was another fictional mayor in town, Ted Danson, he presented the perfect response.
A social media collaboration no one expected
When you Google "Ted Danson and Guy Fieri," the only relevant result is their Instagram posts, which makes this random trolling especially funny. It all started when Fieri photoshopped himself into a promotional photo for Ted Danson's new sitcom on NBC, "Mr. Mayor." The "Tournament of Champions" star accented the already ridiculous Instagram post with the caption:"@teddanson is always stealin' my roles." From initial searches, there seem to be no other interactions between the stars on social media expressing any beef, and Enstars is confused by the post as well, stating that Fieri posted this photo "seemingly unprompted."
Not to be outdone, Ted Danson also hopped on Photoshop, although it was probably his assistant it's fun to imagine that, and replaced the spiky-haired chef on a "Diner's Drive-Ins, and Dives" poster with himself. "There's a new #MrMayor of Flavortown @guyfieri," Danson fired back in the Instagram caption.
And while this exchange is one no one knew they needed, fans are hyped. "I'd watch this," commented one user, while another fan gave Triple D a new meaning: "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Danson." Most people were asking for knuckle sandwiches on Fieri's post, but one fan asked an interesting question: "Two of my favorite shows!! Guy Fieri, you have to do a guest spot on Mr. Mayor. Or is this a clue???"
Now that would be a TV crossover we didn't know we needed.