Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Until now, the only place to find a Bobby's Burgers outlet was in New York City's Yankee Stadium or on the Las Vegas strip. Everyone else was simply out of luck. That may be about to change. As Flay tells Fast Casual, the company is planning franchise growth, including the spread to Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Toronto, Ontario. That's exciting news for foodies across the country and in the Great White North.

With seven burger varieties on the menu — including potato chip-inspired Crunchburgers, the blue-cheese smothered Bobby Blue + Bacon Burger, the egg-filled Brunch Burger; and the Jalapeno-boasting Nacho Burger, just to name a few — you are sure to find one to whet your appetite. You can even wash it down with a milkshake in an array of flavors like pistachio, dark chocolate, or cookies and cream.

Admittedly, Bobby won't likely be whipping up your actual burger, but you can take solace in the fact that it comes straight from the mind of the brilliant chef himself. Flay's partner in Bobby's Burgers, Laurence Kretchmer, reminds consumers that Bobby has handcrafted the entire menu, and people are really able to taste the flavors he has infused in every bite. It's almost as if Bobby was in the kitchen preparing it for you with his own hands. And, if you are lucky enough to live in or near one of these towns, your days of licking the TV screen are finally over.