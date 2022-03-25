Over 71% Of People Said This Is Their Go-To Way To Reheat Rice

With a mild flavor and chewy texture, rice is one of those foods that can be used for a lot of purposes. Plus, because it's both fat- and sugar-free, rice can be a relatively healthy addition to any meal (via Very Well Fit). Whether you like white, brown, basmati, or some other type of rice, it's great on its own with a dash of butter and a sprinkle of sea salt, or mixed into all sorts of dishes, from casseroles to stews. There are plenty of uses for your leftover grains, too, like homemade egg fried rice, which many people say is actually better when made with day-old rice (as long as you store it properly!).

If you want to reheat your rice for dinner for a second night, what's the best way to do so? Mashed polled nearly 600 people across the United States to find out. Out of all the respondents, 10.87% said they reheat their leftover rice on the stovetop, while 9.2% stir fry it and just over 8.7% pop it in the air fryer. However, there's one option that more than 7 in 10 people use — and it's arguably the quickest and easiest.