How Chipotle Is Celebrating The Anniversary Of Its Rewards Program

It's the third anniversary of Chipotle's rewards program, and the popular fast casual chain is providing its patrons another incentive to join.

Chipotle Rewards was launched back in March 2019, and the program benefits both the company and its customers, who could rack up points to get free items from beverages to merch. Marketing Dive reports that the loyalty program has contributed to the massive online success of the company, which more than doubled its user count after only a year of launching.

Since its debut three years ago, the program has given fans a handful of opportunities. One of its most notable marketing ploys was in June 2021 when Chipotle held a giveaway for a free Tesla by playing the "Race to Rewards" video game.

Though Chipotle isn't giving away another luxury car this time around, it definitely is providing a reason for skeptical customers to sign up for its rewards program if they haven't already.