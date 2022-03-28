How Chipotle Is Celebrating The Anniversary Of Its Rewards Program
It's the third anniversary of Chipotle's rewards program, and the popular fast casual chain is providing its patrons another incentive to join.
Chipotle Rewards was launched back in March 2019, and the program benefits both the company and its customers, who could rack up points to get free items from beverages to merch. Marketing Dive reports that the loyalty program has contributed to the massive online success of the company, which more than doubled its user count after only a year of launching.
Since its debut three years ago, the program has given fans a handful of opportunities. One of its most notable marketing ploys was in June 2021 when Chipotle held a giveaway for a free Tesla by playing the "Race to Rewards" video game.
Though Chipotle isn't giving away another luxury car this time around, it definitely is providing a reason for skeptical customers to sign up for its rewards program if they haven't already.
Chipotle has teamed up with CashApp for an impressive giveaway
According to PR Newswire, the popular chain is bringing back its "Guac Mode" promotion, in which Chipotle rewards members can earn free guacamole throughout the year. All a person has to do is "switch on" Guac Mode by going to the company's promotion page now through March 31. Guac costs about $2.00 at the chain, so if you love the avocado mash, this is a deal to jump on (via Real Menu Prices).
This annual incentive has been in place for two years, but the restaurant is adding a bonus reason to join its rewards program by teaming up with Cash App to create the $GuacMode Giveaway of cash. To enter, fans will need to follow @ChipotleTweets on Twitter, in addition to @CashApp. Users then need to comment #ChipotleGuacMode and their $cashtag in response to any of Chipotle's Tweets that promote Guac Mode over the next few days.
Chipotle has $100,000 to give away, so many might deem this as a social media campaign worth participating in.