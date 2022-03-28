RHOA Star Porsha Williams' Daughter Had The Cutest Unicorn Birthday Cake
At birthday parties for the kids of the "Real Housewives" stars, the cakes typically take a backseat to the lavish details, red carpet-venues, and expensive arrangements. Taylor Armstrong from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," for example, dropped $60,000 dollars on her daughter Kennedy's fourth birthday party, an over-the-top Mad Hatter-themed tea party, as reported by both Today and the Los Angeles Times. No one was paying attention to the cake or catering when Kennedy's dad brought out a box with a puppy inside to top off the event.
The parties are rarely small, intimate affairs. The cakes, which are almost always custom designs, are generally decorative centerpieces to round out the theme of choice. For example, RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley celebrated her son's 8th birthday party with an adorable pirate cake. And according to a recent Instagram post, Porsha Williams from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" kicked off her daughter, Pilar Jhena "PJ" McKinley's third birthday with a cruise on a yacht and a show-stopping dessert.
Porsha and PJ celebrated in Cabo San Lucas
PJ McKinley rang in her third birthday with a custom-made unicorn cake and a sweet welcome note from the crew aboard the yacht hosting her celebration, Bravo reported. Williams shared details of the yacht-based bash on Instagram, showcasing the birthday girl having fun on board with her mom and beaming over her cute, unicorn-themed dessert. The cake included lettering of the child's name, and the boat was decked out with balloons and a banner in honor of her special day.
Some reality stars opt for multiple smaller desserts for their parties, like the decadent cakes RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson celebrated her 60th birthday with. Williams has since posted updates of the cruise trip, which continued in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to her Instagram. According to Bravo, PJ wore full birthday glam, with a pink, glittery tutu covering her bright orange and yellow polka dot bathing suit.