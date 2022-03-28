RHOA Star Porsha Williams' Daughter Had The Cutest Unicorn Birthday Cake

At birthday parties for the kids of the "Real Housewives" stars, the cakes typically take a backseat to the lavish details, red carpet-venues, and expensive arrangements. Taylor Armstrong from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," for example, dropped $60,000 dollars on her daughter Kennedy's fourth birthday party, an over-the-top Mad Hatter-themed tea party, as reported by both Today and the Los Angeles Times. No one was paying attention to the cake or catering when Kennedy's dad brought out a box with a puppy inside to top off the event.

The parties are rarely small, intimate affairs. The cakes, which are almost always custom designs, are generally decorative centerpieces to round out the theme of choice. For example, RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley celebrated her son's 8th birthday party with an adorable pirate cake. And according to a recent Instagram post, Porsha Williams from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" kicked off her daughter, Pilar Jhena "PJ" McKinley's third birthday with a cruise on a yacht and a show-stopping dessert.