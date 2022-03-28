Instagram Is Freaking Out Over Anne Burrell's Sister's Birthday Cake

We've all seen the incredible pastry creations of celebrity bakers like "Cake Boss" personality Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes that take what would otherwise be just plain cake to new levels. Celebs everywhere have embraced the ornate cake trend. Model Gigi Hadid enjoyed an everything bagel-themed cake complete with cream cheese filling for her 25th birthday, David and Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham was treated to a layered donut cake garnished with cereal bits when he turned 23, and actress Vanessa Morgan rang in 28 in true pandemic fashion with an intricately-detailed, life-like Lysol canister cake.

Food Network star Anne Burrell has also jumped on the specialty cake bandwagon, ordering a very special cake indeed to celebrate her sister Jane's recent 50th birthday. It seems as if Burrell was happy to go above and beyond for her "sweet sister," as she described Jane in her Instagram post commemorating the occasion. "I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you!!!" Burrell partially captioned the post detailing the guests, decor, food, and, of course, cake at the party.