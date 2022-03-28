Instagram Is Freaking Out Over Anne Burrell's Sister's Birthday Cake
We've all seen the incredible pastry creations of celebrity bakers like "Cake Boss" personality Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes that take what would otherwise be just plain cake to new levels. Celebs everywhere have embraced the ornate cake trend. Model Gigi Hadid enjoyed an everything bagel-themed cake complete with cream cheese filling for her 25th birthday, David and Victoria's son Brooklyn Beckham was treated to a layered donut cake garnished with cereal bits when he turned 23, and actress Vanessa Morgan rang in 28 in true pandemic fashion with an intricately-detailed, life-like Lysol canister cake.
Food Network star Anne Burrell has also jumped on the specialty cake bandwagon, ordering a very special cake indeed to celebrate her sister Jane's recent 50th birthday. It seems as if Burrell was happy to go above and beyond for her "sweet sister," as she described Jane in her Instagram post commemorating the occasion. "I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you!!!" Burrell partially captioned the post detailing the guests, decor, food, and, of course, cake at the party.
Jane Burrell's birthday party had the coolest elephant cake
Anne Burrell recently took to Instagram to share pics from her sister Jane's 50th birthday celebration, which featured an elephant-shaped cake Burrell described as "spectacular." The freestanding elephant stood in a pasture of green grass and featured signature gray coloring with wrinkles in the appropriate places and long, white tusks. The elephant wore a decorative, purple head covering and matching blanket over its back that read 'Happy Birthday Jane!' in gold lettering.
The cake was made by Charmaine Jones, aka CakeDiva, who studied up on the structure of elephants before crafting the special cake. Burrell tagged CakeDiva in the comments of her post honoring Jane's birthday, stating, "The cake was BEYOND!!! And really delicious!!!"
Fans took to the comments of Burrell's Instagrams post with both warm birthday wishes for Jane and oohs and aahs for the elephant cake. "How nice everything looks delicious and the cake is amazing happy birthday Jane," wrote one user while another chimed in, "The [cake emoji] is lit!!"